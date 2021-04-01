Cricket: New Zealand v Bangladesh T20 scoreboard

Auckland, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Scoreboard in the rain-affected third Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Auckland on Thursday.

New Zealand (innings reduced to 10 overs) M. Guptill c Afif b Hasan 44 F. Allen c sub (Miraz) b Taskin 71 G. Phillips Soumya b Shoriful 14 D. Mitchell run out (Musaddek/Liton) 11 M. Chapman not out 0 Extras (w1) 1 Total (4 wickets; 10 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-85 (Guptill), 2-123 (Phillips), 3-138 (Allen), 4-141 (Mitchell) Did not bat: Devon Conway, Will Young, Tim Southee, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne Bowling: Nasum 2-0-29-0, Taksin 2-0-24-1, Shoriful 2-0-21-1 (1w), Rubel 2-10-33-0, Mahedi 2-0-34-1, Bangladesh (innings reduced to 10 overs) Mohammad Naim c Chapman b Astle 19 Soumya Sarkar c & b Southee 10 Liton Das b Southee 0 Najmul Shanto b Astle 8 Afif Hossain st Conway b Astle 8 Musaddek Saikat c Young b Southee 13 Mahedi Hasan c Phillips b Astle 0 Shoriful islam b Milne 6 Taskin Ahmed b Ferguson 5 Rubel Hossain not out 3 Nasum Ahmed c Southee b Phillips 3 Extras (w1) 1 Total (all out; 9.

3 overs) 76 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Soumya), 2-11 (Liton), 3-31 (Naim), 4-37 (Shanto), 5-52 (Afif), 6-52 (Mahedi), 7-60 (Shoriful), 8-65 (Taskin), 9-72 (Saikat), 10-76 (Nasum).

Bowling: Southee 2-0-15-3, Milne 2-0-24-1, Ferguson 2-0-13-1 (1w), Astle 2-0-13-4, Phillips 1.3-0-11-1 Toss: Bangladesh result: New Zealand win by 65 runs Series: New Zealand 3-0 Man of the match: Finn Allen (NZL) Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)