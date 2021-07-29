Cricket: West Indies v Pakistan T20 scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the abandoned first T20 International of the four-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday: West Indies L.

Simmons ret hurt 9 E. Lewis c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Hasan Ali 6 C. Gayle c Hasan Ali b Mohammad Wasim 7 N. Pooran c Shadab Khan b Mohammad Hafeez 13 A. Russell c Mohammad Rizwan b Usman Qadir 7 K.

Pollard not out 22 S. Hetmyer c Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 5 J.

Holder not out 2 Extras (lb8, w6) 14 Total (9 overs, 5 wkts) 85 Did not bat: D. Bravo, H. Walsh, A. Hosein Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Lewis), 2-37 (Pooran), 3-51 (Russell), 4-51 (Gayle), 5-71 (Hetmyer) Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-0-20-0 (1w), Mohammad Wasim 2-0-20-1 (1w), Hasan Ali 2-0-11-2, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-12-1, Shadab Khan 1-0-8-0, Usman Qadir 1-0-6-1 result: No-result Toss: PakistanUmpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)