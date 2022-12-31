UrduPoint.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Factfile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo factfile

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Factfile on Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia on Friday: Name: Cristiano Ronaldo date of birth: February 5, 1985 Place of birth: Funchal, Madeira Nationality: Portuguese Height: 1.

85m Weight: 85kg Clubs: Sporting Lisbon (POR/2002-2003), Manchester United (ENG/2003-2009), Real Madrid (ESP/2009-2018), Juventus (ITA/2018-2021), Manchester United (ENG/2021-2022), Al-Nassr (KSA/starting 2022) International caps: 196 International goals: 118 International debut: August 20, 2003 v Kazakhstan (1-0) International honours: European championship 2016; Nations League 2019 Club honours: Five Champions Leagues (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) Four Club World Cups (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017) Three European Super Cups (2014, 2016, 2017) Two Italian championships (2019, 2020) Two Spanish championships (2012, 2017) Three English championships (2007, 2008, 2009) One FA Cup (2004) Two English League Cups (2006, 2009) Two Spanish Cups (2011, 2014) One Italian Cup (2021) Two English Community Shields (2007, 2008) Two Spanish Super Cups (2012, 2017) Two Italian Super Cups (2018, 2020) Individual honours: Five Ballons d'Or (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)Three FIFA Best Player awards (2008, 2016, 2017)Top goalscorer in Champions League history - 140 (not including preliminary rounds)

