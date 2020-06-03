UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cristobal Forms In Gulf Of Mexico As Season's Third Tropical Storm

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico as season's third tropical storm

Miami, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Tropical Storm Cristobal's formation in the Gulf of Mexico marks a new record as the earliest that the Atlantic hurricane season has seen its third named disturbance, US meteorologists said Tuesday.

The storm is producing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 kilometers) per hour with some stronger gusts, as it swirls about 140 miles from the Mexican city of Campeche on the Yucatan peninsula, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The agency predicted the storm would move slowly, remaining in the southern Bay of Campeche until Wednesday evening.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued from Campeche to Veracruz.

Cristobal was expected to move further into the Gulf of Mexico, though it is too early to predict whether it might hit the southeastern coast of the United States.

"Some strengthening is possible during the next day or so," the NHC said.

The storm system was originally known as Tropical Storm Amanda when it formed as the season's first storm in the Pacific, leaving at least 18 people dead as it crossed over Central America before being renamed as Cristobal in the Gulf.

The last time a third named tropical storm formed so early in the season was 2016, when Colin formed on June 5, three days later than Cristobal, University of Colorado meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said on Twitter.

Records for such measurements began in 1851.

This year's previous Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha already formed weeks before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

US meteorologists have warned that this year is expected to be more active than most.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Twitter Campeche Veracruz United States Mexico June November 2016 From

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

7 hours ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

7 hours ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

7 hours ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.