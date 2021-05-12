UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia Issues International Arrest Warrant For Dinamo Zagreb Ex-coach

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Croatia issues international arrest warrant for Dinamo Zagreb ex-coach

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Croatia issued an international arrest warrant for former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic on Tuesday after he failed to report to serve his prison term for a multi-million-euro fraud.

Mamic quit as the coach of the reigning Croatia champions in March after being sentenced to four years and eight months in jail for fraud involving player transfers, including star Luka Modric's move to Tottenham.

He was supposed to report to a prison by midnight on Monday but failed to do so, a court spokesman in the capital Zagreb told AFP, adding that the tribunal asked police to issue the warrant.

Mamic is believed to be in neighbouring Bosnia, where he also holds a passport.

The 49-year-old had earlier sought to serve his sentence in Bosnia, but the Zagreb tribunal rejected the demand.

Bosnia will have to act upon the warrant and "decide whether legal conditions for Mamic's extradition exist," spokesman Kresimir Devcic said.

If Bosnia refuses to extradite Mamic he will remain at large "until his possible arrest in another way", he added.

In 2018, Mamic, his brother and former Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic, as well as a former club director and a tax inspector were all found guilty of graft which cost Dinamo more than 15 million Euros ($18 million) and the state 1.5 million euros.

The cash was embezzled through fictitious deals related to player transfers, notably for two international stars -- midfielder Modric and defender Dejan Lovren.

Both players appeared as witnesses during the trial, providing details of their transfers from Dinamo.

Modric testified over the details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham Hotspur. From there he joined Real Madrid in 2012.

Both Lovren and Modric were initially charged with perjury after testifying at the trial, but the charges were later dropped.

Zdravko Mamic was sentenced to six years and six months in jail.

He fled to Bosnia just ahead of the verdict, which became final in March.

Another trial involving the Mamic brothers and four others for embezzling millions of euros from Dinamo Zagreb opened before a local tribunal in March.

Related Topics

Police Jail Zagreb Croatia March 2018 All From Real Madrid Coach Tottenham (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

33 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.