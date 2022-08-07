UrduPoint.com

Cuba Seeks Help To Contain Depot Fire, Left Dozens Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Cuba seeks help to contain depot fire, left dozens injured

Havana, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Cuba asked for help Saturday to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot, sparked overnight by a lightning strike that left 77 people injured and 17 firefighters missing.

Some 800 people have been evacuated from the area, according to Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the western Matanzas province, where disaster struck late Friday.

Three people were critically injured, according to the Granma official newspaper, with 15 others in a very serious or serious condition in hospital.

The Cuban presidency said 17 firefighters were missing, those "who were closest" to the fire in an industrial zone of Matanzas, a city some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Havana.

