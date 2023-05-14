Cyclone Mocha crossing Bangladesh, Myanmar coast: Bangladesh

Teknaf, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :A major cyclone began crossing the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts Sunday, the Bangladeshi meteorological department said.

Mocha "is now crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast.

It (is) likely to move north-northeasterly direction and complete crossing Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coasts near Sittwe by afternoon (Sunday)," the department said in a special bulletin.

It added the maximum sustained wind speed within around 75 kilometres (45 miles) of the centre of the cyclone was around 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour with gusts and squalls of 215 kmph.

The Zoom Earth website tracking the weather system suggested that the eye of the storm was still off the coast and heading for around Sittwe.