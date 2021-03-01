Daniel Kaluuya wins best supporting actor Globe for 'Judas'

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Daniel Kaluuya on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a film for his magnetic portrayal of the late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."The actor bested a talented field that included Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"), Jared Leto ("The Little Things"), Bill Murray ("On the Rocks") and Leslie Odom Jr ("One Night in Miami").