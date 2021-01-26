UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Davis Love III To Captain US At 2022 Presidents Cup

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Two-time Ryder Cup captain Davis love III will skipper the United States at the 2022 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour and tournament organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 21-time PGA Tour winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member will lead the US challenge against an International Team captained by South Africa's Trevor Immelman.

The 2022 tournament will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from September 19-25. The United States are the defending champions after winning the most recent edition in 2019.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named captain of the US Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup," Love said in a statement.

"My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I'm thrilled to be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September.

" Love has represented the US six times in his career, playing in the inaugural event in 1994 as the US romped to a 20-12 victory.

He also served as an assistant captain in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 Presidents Cups, and captained the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups against Europe.

Love is the ninth captain of the US Presidents Cup team, following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods (2019), Steve Stricker (2017), Jay Haas (2015), Fred Couples (2013, 2011, 2009), Jack Nicklaus (2007, 2005, 2003, 1998), Ken Venturi (2000), Arnold Palmer (1996) and Hale Irwin (1994).

The next Presidents Cup was initially due to take place this year, but was shunted back to 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 Ryder Cup, which is now slated to take place at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin from September 24-26.

