ABUJA, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:The cholera outbreak in Nigeria has killed 2,404 people in the country since its onset in January, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NCDC said 23 new deaths were linked to the outbreak across the country between September 6 and 12.

Within the stated period, the country recorded 1,182 suspected new cases of cholera, said the NCDC.

The public health agency said a total of 72,910 suspected cases of cholera infection have now been recorded in 27 states and the Federal capital territory since the onset of the outbreak.

It added that a national multi-sectoral emergency system continues to coordinate the national response.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.