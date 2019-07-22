UrduPoint.com
Decided To Reform Cricket After World Cup Disappointment: PM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he had decided to reform cricket and raise a professional team for the next World Cup.

"After the World Cup, I have decided, I am going to reform cricket. Much of disappointment has been faced. Remember my words, Insha Allah, in the next World Cup, we will bring a professional and the best team," he said while addressing the Pakistani American community here at Capital One Arena.

The prime minister arrived in Washington DC on a three-day visit along with a high level delegation, on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

"We have to found our country on principles. Allah has bestowed our people with such a talent that they excel wherever they go," said the prime minister, who had captained the 1992 World Cup wining team.

He said he had learned cricket in England and had taught other Pakistani players to raise their standard.

The prime minister he would reform the system to give an opportunity to the talented players in cricket and other sports.

He was appreciative of the Australian cricket body, which he said, chose the talented players from across the country.

