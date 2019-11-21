Democrat debate exposes divides despite united front on Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Divides between Democrats vying to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election were laid bare in a bruising debate Wednesday, as the campaign's rising star Pete Buttigieg acknowledged he faced challenges in attracting black voters.

Buttigieg, the contest's youngest candidate who is running in the same moderate lane as frontrunner Joe Biden, offered a unifying message as a way to bring Democrats and Republicans toward a broad political middle.

Democrats can seize a majority on issues like immigration and guns "if we can galvanize, not polarize that majority," Buttigieg told the debate in Georgia.

But after an opening phase dominated by talk of impeachment of Trump, participants in the fifth Democratic debate locked horns over the costly universal health care program supported by liberal senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

"I believe that commanding people to accept that option, whether we wait three years as Senator Warren has proposed or whether you do it right out of the gate is not the right approach to unify the American people around a very, very big transformation that we now have an opportunity to deliver," Buttigieg said.

Former vice president Biden also took aim at the trillion-dollar reform, saying it would be wiser to build on existing Obamacare and provide a public option.

"The fact is that right now the vast majority of Democrats do not support Medicare for All," Biden said.

"It couldn't pass the United States Senate right now with Democrats. It couldn't pass the House." Biden is the face of the Democratic Party establishment and is the current frontrunner. But he turned 77 on Wednesday and he appeared to stumble over his words on several occasions, including during his opening remarks.

Buttigieg, the military veteran mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who at 37 is less than half Biden's age, sought to paint himself as a young outsider who should be elected commander in chief despite his slender resume.

"I get it's not traditional establishment Washington experience, but I would argue we need something very different right now," Buttigieg, who is the mayor of the small city of South Bend, Indiana, told his rivals.

"There's more than 100 years of Washington experience on this stage, and where are we right now as a country?" But when pressed by Senator Kamala Harris, the only black woman in the race, about his low polling among African-American voters, Buttigieg acknowledged he had yet to convince one of the party's most important Constituencies.

"I welcome the challenge of connecting with black voters in America who don't yet know me," he said.

"I care about this, because while I do not have the experience of ever having been discriminated against because of the color of my skin, I do have the experience of sometimes feeling like a stranger in my own country," said Buttigieg, the first gay major US presidential candidate.

Biden leads in national polling, followed by Warren and Sanders.

But Buttigieg is cracking into the top tier with a steady rise in the past month, particularly in Iowa which stages the first nomination contest in February and where he now tops the polls.

Warren was the candidate to watch last month but her campaign has plateaued.

She has made headway by pledging to end a system that she described during the debate as working "better for... the rich and well-connected, and worse and worse for everyone else.

"I'm tired of freeloading billionaires," she said.

As the 10 qualifying candidates rumbled in their nationally televised showdown, dominating the political discourse is the high-stakes impeachment hearings into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Democrats accuse Trump of conditioning military aid and a White House meeting on Kiev's announcing investigations of Biden and his son Hunter, who worked with a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.

But some candidates warned that obsessing over the president could sabotage Democrats' efforts.

"We cannot simply be consumed by Donald Trump," Sanders said. "Because if we are, you know what? We're going to lose the election."