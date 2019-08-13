UrduPoint.com
Detained Kyrgyz Ex-president Was Plotting Coup: Security Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Detained Kyrgyz ex-president was plotting coup: security chief

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Kyrgyzstan's former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained in raids on his compound last week, was seeking to overthrow the government, the head of the country's security services said Tuesday.

"His intention was a state coup. I say that officially," Orozbek Opumbayev, the head of the national security services (GKNB), told a news conference in Bishkek.

