UrduPoint.com

Dicing With Death To Recover Ukraine Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dicing with death to recover Ukraine dead

Dolina, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Behind the front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region, danger lurks in rubble of retaken territory, where volunteers tread carefully to collect the abandoned dead.

Outside a gutted home on a now lifeless street in Dolina, in an area that saw heavy fighting before Russian forces withdrew last summer, Oleksiy Yukov instructs volunteers with his Platsdarm non-profit on how they will check for explosives.

They are there to collect the body of a Russian soldier, discovered in a basement by former residents picking their way through the rooms of their shattered home, now exposed to the elements.

But the volunteers have to be wary of mines, unexploded ordnance and booby traps.

"We look under our feet for any suspicious items, and we raise a hand if we see one," Yukov told the four men standing stony-faced in front of the ruined home, where the churned earth held fragments of rocket propelled grenades, camouflage cloth and a kitchen sieve.

- 'Click' and he lost an eye - De-miners had swept the house and surroundings, but there was still a risk there were explosives under the body.

Before removing it, one man lowered himself gingerly through the basement hatch and attached straps to the decomposed remains, estimated by Yukov to have been there since the summer.

The whole team then picked their way outside through the precarious piles of broken bricks, splintered spikes of wood and twisted nails.

"One, two, three, go!" Yukov shouted, with the men pulling hard in unison on the straps across the jagged glass remains of a window pane.

"Stop!" Yukov shouted, and they crouched near the wall, waiting to see if an explosive crack would break the silence.

It's a moment of tension Yukov knows too well. In September, while attempting to recover a Ukrainian service member's body, he heard the telltale click of a mine.

He threw himself to the side, but the explosion took out his right eye and sprayed 18 pieces of shrapnel into his leg.

He shouted to his team to steer clear in case there were more traps.

Yet just three weeks later Yukov was out with his teams again, leaning on a crutch to support his broken leg, which also suffered nerve damage.

"I returned as soon as possible to search for bodies because there is no time to waste -- animals and nature are destroying them and if we don't hurry, we won't manage to bring all of our soldiers home." To this day, he always goes first. "Until I pass everything and make sure it's safe, no one goes," said Yukov, who before the 2014 conflict spent years recovering the remains of combatants killed during the two world wars.

- 'We treat all the same' - On Wednesday, once Yukov was sure of the team's safety, they manoeuvred the body out of the basement into the overgrown yard.

He sifted through the remains, peeling muddied cloth from bone searching for something to identify the man, be it ID or a personal item -- a cross, a ring, a watch -- while carefully documenting everything.

"We treat all the dead the same," said Yukov, who comes from nearby Slovyansk, but Russian remains were "crucial" because they could be exchanged for those of a Ukrainian.

It's important to find documents, said 26-year-old volunteer Artur Simeyko, so as to quicken a possible exchange. "This motivates us," he said.

After zipping up the white body bag around the remains, Simeyko scrawled 298 across the middle -- the number of Russian bodies the group has recovered since the end of April.

Since winter set in, they have taken extra precautions such as forgoing sweeping open areas for bodies because the ground is too hard for some mine detection methods they use, but have not significantly slowed their efforts.

After loading the Russian's remains into a truck, they set off to recover another body. But hazards had also been reported -- several grenades and a Soviet-designed anti-personnel mine.

For Artur's brother, 21-year-old Andrii Simeyko, each mission is a source of pride no matter the dangers.

"You don't need to fear the bodies. They're already dead, they won't do you any harm."

Related Topics

Dead World Exchange Ukraine Russia Man Same Donetsk April September All From Click

Recent Stories

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws spe ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws speakers from 18 countries

34 seconds ago
 UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Wome ..

UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Women’s Continental Team

44 seconds ago
 Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

2 hours ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

2 hours ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.