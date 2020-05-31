Dijon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Algerian international midfielder Yassine Benzia has severely injured a hand in an accident in an off-road vehicle, Dijon club president Olivier Delcourt told local media on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Thursday in Savigny-le-Sec, just north of Dijon.

Delcourt said the 26-year-old, who joined Dijon from Olympiacos in January and has been capped four times by Algeria, had been hospitalised and "put on morphine" before undergoing surgery. Delcourt did not say if the player was in danger of losing the use of the hand.