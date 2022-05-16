Disabled population of Tibet enjoys rising employment

LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The number of disabled people in employment in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has reached 17,786, according to the regional employment service center for the disabled.

The data was released at an event held in Lhasa, capital of Tibet on Sunday, the nation's annual day for helping people with disabilities. The event provided rehabilitation devices and employment consultations, and organized a product exhibition, in a bid to promote the development of the region's services for people with disabilities.

"We provide more than 100 assistive devices to people in need free of charge," said Xie Qing, a staffer from the regional rehabilitation service center for the disabled, adding that the center dispatched staff to more than 20 remote counties last year to offer disabled individuals free walking sticks, crutches and hearing aids.

Handicrafts including thangka paintings, liquid Tibetan incense and incense burners made by the disabled were displayed in the exhibition area on the same day.

Nyizhoen, 30, a saleswoman in the exhibition area, said that in her company, more than 90 percent of the workers are people with disabilities, and the handicrafts they made will be sold through e-commerce channels.