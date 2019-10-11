UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Double Counting Threatens Integrity Of Paris Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:40 AM

Double counting threatens integrity of Paris agreement

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Four years after the signing of the Paris climate accord, a major hitch remains: countries have not been able to reach an agreement on an accounting trick that would allow them to count greenhouse gas reductions twice.

To be sure, the biggest issue remains national targets that are not sufficient to meet the goals of the landmark 2015 agreement signed by almost 200 countries -- namely, limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But experts emphasize that poor accounting could compound the problem unless a solution is found. Imagine for example a wind plant in India which reduces carbon emissions by one ton (tonne) a year.

Starting from 2020, when the trading scheme linked to the agreement comes into effect, a country like Germany could in theory buy this amount and count it under its reduction goals, while India could not.

But a group of countries led by Brazil argue that it should be counted for both, which would lead to overall global emissions greater than the sum of the amounts reported by each participating entity.

"It is a really strange position. Most countries don't support it," said Lambert Schneider of the Oeko-Institut in Berlin, who co-authored an article on the subject in the journal Science on Thursday.

The need to avoid double counting is spelled out in article six of the accord, but countries failed to finalize the "rule book" on the subject last year in Poland, and it will come up for debate once more at a UN conference in Santiago, Chile in December.

"It's the main outstanding issue to operationalize the Paris agreement," Schneider told AFP, or else the risk is that "the pledges on paper do not match what the atmosphere sees." The problem is similar for aviation.

Airlines are exempt from the Paris accord because historically states have been unable to agree on who takes ownership of the emissions -- does it depend on the country of departure or arrival? Or even the nationality of the passengers? But the sector committed in 2016, under the aegis of the International Civil Aviation Organization, to offset future emissions above 2020 levels.

Airlines will therefore have to buy billions of tons of carbon credits from countries which are selling them. There, too, is a need to avoid double counting.

Aviation is a huge piece of the pie: if the sector were a country, it would fall right behind Germany. On this issue, a bloc of countries led by Saudi Arabia is leading the opposition to robust accounting.

Related Topics

India United Nations Poor Germany Santiago Paris Berlin Buy Lead Brazil Poland Chile Saudi Arabia December Gas 2016 2015 2020 From Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

8 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

9 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

10 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.