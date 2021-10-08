UrduPoint.com

Dozens Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes In Northern Mozambique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Dozens feared dead after boat capsizes in northern Mozambique

Maputo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Search and rescue operations were underway on Friday after a boat laden with dozens of people, many of them children, capsized in rough waters off the coast of northern Mozambique, local media reported.

The boat was sailing from the port city of Nacala to Memba town, around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north, when it capsized.

"Around 30 people were on board the vessel, according to available information," Juma Cadria, the administrator of the Memba district, told public radio.

Eight people swam ashore, "but the information is still preliminary," Cadria added.

Earlier the same station had reported that more than 60 people, mostly children, were missing following the accident.

Local officials did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.

Related Topics

Accident Osama Bin Laden Nacala Same Mozambique Media From

Recent Stories

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" ..

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mir ..

22 minutes ago
 Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

36 minutes ago
 Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2 ..

Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2020 Dubai

36 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

1 hour ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.