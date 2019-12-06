UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Migrants Drown As Boat Sinks Off Mauritania

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Dozens of migrants drown as boat sinks off Mauritania

Nouakchott, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 62 migrants travelling on a makeshiftboat have drowned off the coast of Mauritania, in the worst loss of life this year along the increasingly travelled western Atlantic migration route to Europe.

Eighty-three survivors managed to swim to shore after their boat, which was heading for Spain's Canary Islands, capsized when it hit a rock.

The migrants "were mostly clandestine immigrants trying to reach Spain, coming from Banjul in Gambia," Mauritania's interior ministry said in a statement released Wednesday night.

An original death toll of 58 given by the International Organization for Migration rose to at least 62 Thursday, as several dead bodies washed ashore during the day.

A Mauritanian security official said five other bodies had been found on Thursday, but the IOM could only confirm four other bodies.

The migrant vessel sank some 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of the town of Nouadhibou, near the border with Western Sahara, a Mauritanian security official told AFP.

"The craft hit a rock in the middle of the sea, it started taking on water and the engine fell apart," the official said.

"They weren't far from the shore, but a large swell stopped them from reaching the coast by boat." The official added that there was nothing aboard and that the migrants were hungry and cold so they jumped into the sea and started swimming.

The IOM said survivors had been trying to reach the Canary Islands and that the boat left The Gambia on November 27.

Attempts to reach the Canary Islands from West African countries has increased in recent years as authorities have clamped down on crossings to Europe from Libya.

Florence Kim, an IOM spokeswoman, said that there has been a "semi deviation of the migration route".

The sinking in Mauritania is the largest known loss of life along the so-called western route this year, and the sixth deadliest migrant drowning globally, according to IOM data.

Some 158 people are known to have died trying to reach the Canary Islands so far this year, according to the IOM, against 43 last year.

Survivors of Wednesday's sinking told the IOM there were at least 150 people aboard, including women and children.

Mauritania's interior ministry also said the vessel was carrying between 150 and 180 people, adding that most of the passengers were between the ages of 20 and 30.

It said 10 survivors needed emergency medical treatment.

Eighty-five survivors had been taken in in line with "human solidarity" and "African hospitality," it said.

Those in need of treatment were transported to a hospital in Nouadhibou, where a doctor, who requested anonymity, said they arrived "exhausted, starving, their morale at zero".

Laura Lungarotti, the head of the IOM mission in Mauritania, said the priority was now caring for the survivors.

Mauritanian authorities have contacted their Gambian counterparts, and the country's ambassador is expected to visit Nouadhibou.

Kim, the IOM, spokeswoman said that the reasons behind migration from places such as The Gambia were complex, and not only economic.

"Migration isn't just an individual decision, it's a family one. It's also a sort of initiation rite. You become a man once you've migrated," she said.

Mauritania's interior ministry said the tragedy of "the phenomenon of clandestine immigration which is decimating the African youth".

Related Topics

Dead Interior Ministry Water Europe Visit Doctor Died Man Nouadhibou Banjul Spain Gambia Libya Mauritania November Border Women Family From

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

2 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

31 minutes ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

55 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

56 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

56 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.