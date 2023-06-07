Dr. Saleh Al-Tuwaijri Re-Elected to 2nd term as ARCO secretary-general

DOHA, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri was re-elected as Secretary General of the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO) for a second term.

ARCO extended his term for the next four years at the conclusion of the meetings of its 47th session hosted by the State of Qatar. The session was chaired by Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, the Chairman of the board of Directors of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).