Drama festival mesmerizes audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day drama festival "Tamasha 22" is continued to mesmerize audience here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The festival features thought provoking plays by university students and theater groups. It has been organized in collaboration with Quaidian Dramatic Club, Quaid e Azam University Islamabad while dramas by students of universities, colleges and youth groups from all over Pakistan are being staged.

The festival includes Mimes, plays, reenactments and cultural dances by young students across Pakistan. Presenting a fusion of performances by student theatrical groups of Pakistan, plays based on social issues will be staged providing the residents of twin cities with quality entertainment experience.

During the festival, presentation on Essentials of theatre was given followed by a Mime performance by UET Lahore, Musical performance by Nadir Abbas QDC. Islamabad, Mime performance by QDC. Islamabad, Musical Performance by Ghilman Rai QDC. Islamabad and National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) Dance Performance.

Other stage plays include Eclipse by Iqra University, Chaker by QDC, Islamabad, Aasaib by International Islamic University, Islamabad and Bhangra Dance Performance by Agriculture University, Faisalabad, "Jog Rangai" by Agriculture University, Faisalabad, Stage Play by GC.

University, Faisalabad and Lahore, Mime performance by Agriculture University, Faisalabad, Cultural Dances by QDC. Islamabad and prize distribution Ceremony.

Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali told APP that trend of quality and thoughtful theater plays an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues like education, training and social problems. "The history of theater is connected with the history of human society and it also lead towards revolutions in shaping the society," he said.

The festival will stage the talent of various theater groups with diverse ideas to entertain the fun lovers of Federal capital while all the plays have some story and a message that combine strong expressions with techniques of acting, dialogue delivery and script.

Besides giving quality entertainment to islooites, the event will also promote healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the concept of theater in the twin cities with theme of promoting peace, love and harmony, he said, adding that "Such events play an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues of society and also bring correction to the society through artistic soft expressions."Stage drama is a strong medium of education and occupies a unique place among performing arts with reflection and identification of social evils in an entertaining way, he said.