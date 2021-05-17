UrduPoint.com
Draxler Signs Three-year Extension At Paris Saint-Germain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Draxler signs three-year extension at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Germany forward Julian Draxler has extended his deal with Paris Saint-Germain through to 2024 after deciding against leaving the club as a free agent, the French champions said on Monday.

Draxler featured little under Thomas Tuchel's reign but new coach Mauricio Pochettino plays him regularly on either side of the attack.

The 27-year-old joined PSG in 2017 after spells with Schalke and Wolfsburg.

PSG recently extended the contracts of Brazil forward Neymar until 2025, goalkeeper Keylor Navas until 2024 and winger Angel Di Maria until 2022.

Kylian Mbappe's contract runs until next season.

