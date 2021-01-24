Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round of their lightweight bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

It was a major shock in superstar McGregor's return to the octagon for the first time in a year.

American Poirier staggered Irishman McGregor with an overhand left and then dropped him to the canvas with a straight right before referee Herb Dean waved it off at 2min 32sec of the second round.