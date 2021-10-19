UrduPoint.com

Dutch Football Stadium Closed After Stand Collapse

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Dutch authorities on Tuesday ordered NEC Nijmegen's ground to remain closed until further notice after a stand collapsed at the weekend, though with no injuries.

The lower section of the stand bucked as visiting Vitesse Arnhem supporters jumped up and down following their 1-0 victory in their Eredivisie derby on Sunday.

"Because we don't know what caused the collapse of the stand and because the safety of the public is paramount, the owner has asked an external organisation to investigate," Nijmegen regional authorities said in a statement.

"This inquiry will clarify how this incident was able to happen. The stadium will not be accessible until the investigation shows that it is safe."Images in local media showed a shipping container below the stand had prevented it from completely collapsing.

NEC Nijmegen said in a statement that it "completely understands the municipality's decision" and is looking for a ground at which they can play their matches.

