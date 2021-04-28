Dutch toast 'better future' as Covid-hit cafes reopen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Dutch people flocked to cafe terraces Tuesday for their first drink in the sun for six months as the Netherlands became the latest European country to ease coronavirus measures.

The reopening of outside bars and terraces, as well as non-essential shops without appointments, came on the same day as the end of a curfew that sparked the nation's worst riots in decades.

"It's great to be here with my my friends. I think it feels great after six months being inside," Marvin Erhart, 26, said at a cafe on one of the main squares in The Hague.

The Netherlands is the latest in a series of European countries after Britain, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland that have started reopening as summer approaches and the effects of vaccination start to kick in.

The Dutch move comes despite a high daily caseload of coronavirus cases, with 8,713 reported on Wednesday, and an average of more than 7,700 a day during the past week.

In total the Netherlands has seen 1.47 million cases and 17,093 deaths, out of a population of 17 million.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government is gambling on the Netherlands stepping up its slow-starting vaccination programme, and the fact that most cases are now in less vulnerable younger people.

Excitement has been in the air for the reopening of cafe terraces, which can operate 12 pm to 6 pm, with a maximum of two people per socially-distanced table.

"It feels amazing to be back again," said Jonathan den Hoed, 25, another cafe patron in The Hague.

"It's a part of the Dutchies, to be outside on a terrace and to be with friends after work and to go out and have a nice drink, have something to eat."