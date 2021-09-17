ECOWAS Says To Impose Sanctions On Guinea Coup Leaders
Accra, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :West Africa bloc ECOWAS said on Thursday it would impose individual sanctions and travel bans on leaders of this month's coup in Guinea as it demanded a swift return to civilian rule.
In a communique, ECOWAS said it would impose the sanctions of travel bans on members of the military junta and their family members and freeze their financial assets.