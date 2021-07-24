UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Prison Riot Death Toll Rises To 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Ecuador prison riot death toll rises to 27

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Ecuador on Friday raised to 27 the number of inmates killed in prison riots in two jails this week that forced the government to declare a state of emergency.

President Guillermo Lasso had issued the order "to mobilize all necessary human and economic resources to re-establish order" in Ecuador's prisons after violence erupted on Wednesday at jails in Guayas, in southwestern Ecuador, and Cotopaxi, in the center of the country.

The SNAI prisons management body tweeted Friday that "19 inmates are reported dead, one of them by hanging" in the Cotopaxi prison.

Eight inmates were reported killed at the Guayas prison.

Authorities initially reported 22 deaths in the riots, which also saw 57 others wounded, among them eight police officers, one of whom was raped.

Cotopaxi Governor Oswaldo Coronel explained at a press conference the previously uncounted bodies had been recovered on Thursday night and were therefore not included in the first toll.

The SNAI also said 86 escaped Cotopaxi inmates had been recaptured, without specifying how many had escaped.

The two jails had previously experienced violent riots in February, when clashes between rival gangs vying for control of the country's main prisons left 79 inmates dead in a single day.

Ecuador's prison system has about 60 facilities designed for 29,000 inmates but is burdened by overcrowding and staffing shortages.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ecuador has used alternative sentences for minor offenses as a means of easing its prison population, which reduced overcrowding from 42 percent to 30 percent.

Ecuador's human rights ombudsman says there were 103 killings in Ecuador's prisons in 2020.

Related Topics

Dead Riots Police Governor Coronel Ecuador February 2020 All From Government Sana Industries Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

14 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

16 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

16 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.