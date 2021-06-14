Egypt upholds death penalty for 12 Brotherhood members: judicial sources

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :An Egyptian court on Monday upheld death sentences for 12 Muslim Brotherhood members, including two senior leaders of the outlawed Islamist movement, judicial sources said.

The court of cassation also reduced sentences for 31 others to life in prison, the sources told AFP, adding that the rulings were final and cannot be appealed.

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood held power briefly for a year before their military ouster in 2013.