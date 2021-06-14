UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Upholds Death Penalty For 12 Brotherhood Members: Judicial Sources

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Egypt upholds death penalty for 12 Brotherhood members: judicial sources

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :An Egyptian court on Monday upheld death sentences for 12 Muslim Brotherhood members, including two senior leaders of the outlawed Islamist movement, judicial sources said.

The court of cassation also reduced sentences for 31 others to life in prison, the sources told AFP, adding that the rulings were final and cannot be appealed.

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood held power briefly for a year before their military ouster in 2013.

Related Topics

Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

36 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

59 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.