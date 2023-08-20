Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, a leading figure of the country's 2011 uprising who has spent the last decade behind bars, has been granted a presidential pardon, lawyers said Saturday.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi... has used his constitutional powers" to pardon several prisoners including Douma, said lawyer Tarek Elawady, a member of the presidential pardons committee.

Prominent rights lawyer Khaled Ali meanwhile said on social media he was waiting outside Badr prison on Cairo's outskirts for the activist's release.

A court in 2019 had sentenced Douma to 15 years in prison on charges of clashing with security forces in the capital two years earlier, commuting a previous 25-year sentence handed down in 2015.

Egypt's top appeals court later in 2019 upheld the 15-year sentence, which also included a fine of six million Egyptian Pounds ($372,000 at the time).

Douma, now 37, was a leading activist in the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

The activist published in 2021 a collection of poems titled "Curly", written while he was held in solitary confinement.

The collection was displayed at that year's Cairo International Book Fair but was quickly pulled for "security reasons".

In one of his poems from prison, Douma writes: "There's no time for depression, no opportunity for sadness, the flood is raging."He was arrested in a crackdown following the 2013 military ouster of Mubarak's successor, Islamist Mohamed Morsi.

Sisi, a former army chief who spearheaded Morsi's ouster, has been accused of leading a relentless crackdown on both pro-democracy campaigners and Islamists.