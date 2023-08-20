Open Menu

Egypt's Sisi Pardons Jailed Activist Ahmed Douma

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Egypt's Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, a leading figure of the country's 2011 uprising who has spent the last decade behind bars, has been granted a presidential pardon, lawyers said Saturday.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi... has used his constitutional powers" to pardon several prisoners including Douma, said lawyer Tarek Elawady, a member of the presidential pardons committee.

Prominent rights lawyer Khaled Ali meanwhile said on social media he was waiting outside Badr prison on Cairo's outskirts for the activist's release.

A court in 2019 had sentenced Douma to 15 years in prison on charges of clashing with security forces in the capital two years earlier, commuting a previous 25-year sentence handed down in 2015.

Egypt's top appeals court later in 2019 upheld the 15-year sentence, which also included a fine of six million Egyptian Pounds ($372,000 at the time).

Douma, now 37, was a leading activist in the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

The activist published in 2021 a collection of poems titled "Curly", written while he was held in solitary confinement.

The collection was displayed at that year's Cairo International Book Fair but was quickly pulled for "security reasons".

In one of his poems from prison, Douma writes: "There's no time for depression, no opportunity for sadness, the flood is raging."He was arrested in a crackdown following the 2013 military ouster of Mubarak's successor, Islamist Mohamed Morsi.

Sisi, a former army chief who spearheaded Morsi's ouster, has been accused of leading a relentless crackdown on both pro-democracy campaigners and Islamists.

Related Topics

Army Flood Social Media Lawyers Fine Cairo Douma 2015 2019 From Top Million Court Sad Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

8 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

10 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

11 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

11 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

11 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

11 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

11 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

11 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

11 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous