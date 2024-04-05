Eid shoppers prioritize children’s joy over personal comforts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) As the joyous occasion of Eid approaches, the bazaars that once brimmed with festive fervor now present a deserted look especially during day time due to tight grip of inflation, however, some families could be witnessed after sun set.

Amidst the vibrant displays of colorful fabrics, glimmering jewelry, and shining shoes, middle class citizens with diminishing purchasing power are found engaged in minor level shopping at some popular bazaars and markets including Gardezi, Gulshan, Hussain Agahi and Cantt markets but a reasonable number returned without shopping.

Similarly, many customers were being observed purchasing clothes, shoes, toys and jewellery for their kids while sacrificing their own requirements, said Sunny, a shopkeeper in Gardezi Market. He, however, remarked that over 90 percent of customers were voicing concerns about inflation. He added that the customers from rural areas were noted absent compared to previous year’s visit to the bazaars.

In a clear reflection of the prevailing economic woes, Mr Arshid Sasi, a cloth merchant, also shared his perspective on the inflationary scenario. Arshid, with a furrowed brow lamented and stated, "Inflation has caused a severe blow to the business.” The prices of fabrics have skyrocketed, making it increasingly challenging for customers to afford even the most basic attire for Eid festivities. He however stated that parents preferred to purchase clothes for their kids. He estimated that over 30 percent decrease in the number of customers at his shop.

Suhaib Khan, an owner of a shoe shop, also hinted that the situation was equally dire for shoe retailers. “With the cost of raw materials soaring, we are compelled to pass on the burden to customers, further dampening their spirits. The volume of sales has plummeted and it reflected the grim reality of shrinking incomes”, he stated.

Saqib Noori, a shopkeeper in Town Wajhianwala of district Khanewal, also highlighted a concerning trend which is a remarkable decrease in the number of customers visiting his shop, amounting to nearly 40 percent, compared to previous years.

He observed that customer response was better during the marriage season before Ramadan.

He remarked that a substantial portion of his clientele hailed from rural areas with an agricultural background. He however expressed optimism and pointed out that April was the month of wheat crop harvesting, and it was a crucial time for rural communities heavily reliant on agricultural yields. Anticipating an influx of customers following the emergence of crops in markets, he pinned high hopes about a potential surge in sales at his shop.

About Eid Shopping trends, Noori also revealed a dilemma that customers wanted to purchase clothes on deferred payments until May. “Unfortunately, I am unable to cater to their demands due to resource constraints”, he stated.

Despite the prevailing adversity, citizens like Riaz Lodhi, Batool Bibi, Usman Alvi, Farqan, Amjid Sulaiman and some others driven by unwavering parental love, prioritize their children's happiness above all else.

Batool Bibi stood as beacons of sacrifice and ignored her own shopping due to financial constraints. She however stated that she had almost new clothes and shoes as she had worn on occasion of the marriage ceremony.

Usman , a labourer at Gulshan Market, with his paternal affection, remarked, "Though times are tough, I couldn't bear to disappoint my children on Eid. I made sure to purchase the finest clothes and accessories for them, even if it meant cutting back on my own expenditures."

Sakeena Bibi, a poor woman from Vehari also echoes similar sentiments, stating, "As a parent, seeing the joy on my children's faces is priceless. Despite the financial strain, I couldn't resist indulging them with gifts to celebrate the occasion."

Parveen Bibi, a maid, with a tender smile, adds, "Eid is a time of joy and togetherness, especially for children. I spared no expense in ensuring my kids have everything they desire, despite the hardships I myself face."

However, at the city's top shopping malls, the gathering of customers is as per routines of Eid festival. Huge numbers of families, mostly hailing from elite class, are doing handsome shopping. The sale at various brands is satisfactory, said Niaz, Waleed and Tauseeq, the assistants at different outlets.

APP/atf-xl/taj (APP Feature Service)