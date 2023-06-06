UrduPoint.com

'Embarrassing', 'feral', 'disrespectful': French Open Fans Under Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Branded "embarrassing", "disrespectful" and even "feral", French Open fans are under fire for the kind of boisterous behaviour usually associated with the diehard ultras of nearby football giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Basking in temperatures that have nudged 30 degrees most days.

On the first day at Roland Garros, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk was booed for refusing to shake hands with Belarusian opponent Aryna Sabalenka in protest over the ongoing war in her country.

"I want to see people react to it in 10 years when the war is over.

I think they will not feel really nice about what they did," said Kostyuk, a vociferous and articulate critic of the ongoing presence of Russian and Belarusian players on tour.

"People should be honestly embarrassed." Sabalenka initially thought the boos from the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier were targeted at her and performed an exaggerated bow in response.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, America's Taylor Fritz knocked out Arthur Rinderknech, the last remaining French player in the singles tournament after 27 had already fallen.

It was only day five and only the second round.

