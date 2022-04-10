Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

New York, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bagged their 50th win of the season with a crushing 133-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

The Sixers, who are jostling with the Boston Celtics for the third seeding in the Eastern Conference with one game of the regular season remaining, improved to 50-31 with the win.

Philadelphia can seal third place on Sunday if they beat Detroit at home in their final game of the season and Boston lose their road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid meanwhile produced another dominant performance that enhanced his claims to the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, finishing with 20 rebounds and four assists in addition to his 41-point haul.

Embiid however played down his statistical contribution afterwards.

"I've always said, I want to dominate, and dominating can show up in different ways," Embiid said. "Sometimes it's in the numbers, and sometimes the numbers don't show it."While Embiid said defensively the Sixers "have a long way to go", he believes the team's balanced offensive performance on Saturday augurs well for the postseason.