UrduPoint.com

Embiid Scores 41 Points As Sixers Rout Pacers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

New York, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bagged their 50th win of the season with a crushing 133-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

The Sixers, who are jostling with the Boston Celtics for the third seeding in the Eastern Conference with one game of the regular season remaining, improved to 50-31 with the win.

Philadelphia can seal third place on Sunday if they beat Detroit at home in their final game of the season and Boston lose their road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid meanwhile produced another dominant performance that enhanced his claims to the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, finishing with 20 rebounds and four assists in addition to his 41-point haul.

Embiid however played down his statistical contribution afterwards.

"I've always said, I want to dominate, and dominating can show up in different ways," Embiid said. "Sometimes it's in the numbers, and sometimes the numbers don't show it."While Embiid said defensively the Sixers "have a long way to go", he believes the team's balanced offensive performance on Saturday augurs well for the postseason.

Related Topics

Road Memphis Boston Philadelphia Detroit Sunday

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

8 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

9 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

9 hours ago
 DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law ..

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

9 hours ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.