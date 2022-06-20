UrduPoint.com

England Recall Billy Vunipola For Australia Rugby Tour

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

England recall Billy Vunipola for Australia rugby tour

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Eddie Jones on Monday recalled powerful Saracens forward Billy Vunipola as he named a 36-man squad for England's three-Test Australia tour in July.

Injuries to Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds have opened the door for No. 8 Vunipola to make his first international appearance since last year's Six Nations.

England will travel to Australia on Tuesday ahead of their first game against the Wallabies in Perth on July 2.

Jones has selected 12 players from the weekend's Premiership Rugby finalists, Leicester and Saracens, including a return for Australia-born Vunipola.

There are eight uncapped players along with Henry Arundell and Will Joseph, who are named as apprentice players.

Ten players are unavailable for selection due to injury including Leicester's George Ford, who hobbled off early in the Premiership final at Twickenham, which Leicester won.

"Though we have 10 players unavailable due to injury, we have picked a very strong squad capable of winning the series," said England coach Jones.

"This squad is a real mix of young, talented players and some very experienced, senior players and we're looking forward to bring the group together.

"This tour will be a great experience for the group and a crucial part of the team's work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023." England squadBacks: Henry Arundell (London Irish), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), George Furbank (Northampton), Will Joseph (London Irish), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Guy Porter (Leicester), Harry Randall (Bristol), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester)Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Wasps)

Related Topics

World Australia Young Sale Perth London George Van Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Ireland May July From Ford Coach

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

6 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

38 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

57 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.