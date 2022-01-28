UrduPoint.com

England Skipper Morgan To Miss Rest Of T20 Series In West Indies

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

England skipper Morgan to miss rest of T20 series in West Indies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan will miss the rest of the Twenty20 series against the West Indies after suffering a thigh injury.

Morgan noticed the problem while warming up ahead of the third match of the T20 series and decided to pull out of Wednesday's fixture.

A subsequent examination of the injury confirmed the 35-year-old batsman will not be available for this weekend's double header.

"England men's captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the international Twenty20 series against the West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury," the England and Wales cricket board announced on Thursday.

"Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour."Moeen Ali captained England in their 20-run defeat on Wednesday as the tourists fell 2-1 behind in the five-match series.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

