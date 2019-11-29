UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England To Bowl First In Second New Zealand Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

England to bowl first in second New Zealand Test

Hamilton, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :England captain Joe Root won the toss and followed the standard practice at Hamilton's Seddon Park and opted to bowl first in the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

"History suggests here it generally gets better to bat on, so it's a chance to exploit the surface early on," Root said, with England including five seamers and no spinner in their line up.

"Everyone (has) to be flat out each time they bowl." England have made two changes with Chris Woakes replacing spinner Jack Leach while Zak Crawley comes in for the injured Jos Buttler with Ollie Pope taking over the wicketkeeping duties for only the sixth time in a first-class match.

New Zealand have also made two changes, both injury enforced, with Daryl Mitchell in for Colin de Grandhomme while Matt Henry was preferred over Lockie Ferguson to replace Trent Boult.

"There is some grass (on the wicket). No doubt it will do a little bit early on as it usually does here so it's important we get through those periods and build some partnerships," said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

After being thoroughly outplayed in the first Test, England need to win to square the two Test series.

They have not won in New Zealand or Australia in 18 Tests since Perth nine years ago.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire Bruce Oxenford (AUS)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Injured Australia Hamilton Perth Jos Mitchell BJ Watling Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Colin De Grandhomme Jeet Raval Kumar Dharmasena TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

9 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

9 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

9 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

9 hours ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.