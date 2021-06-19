London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture of the back, team management announced Saturday.

Stone's latest setback of an injury-blighted career has led to the uncapped George Garton being called into England's one-day international squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old Stone's stress fracture was diagnosed after he played in last week's eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the second Test at Edgbaston -- his Warwickshire home ground.

Stone had suffered two previous stress fractures in 2019 and this latest setback threatens his availability for England's Ashes tour of Australia later in the year.