England's Stone Out For The Season With Back Injury

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

England's Stone out for the season with back injury

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture of the back, team management announced Saturday.

Stone's latest setback of an injury-blighted career has led to the uncapped George Garton being called into England's one-day international squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old Stone's stress fracture was diagnosed after he played in last week's eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the second Test at Edgbaston -- his Warwickshire home ground.

Stone had suffered two previous stress fractures in 2019 and this latest setback threatens his availability for England's Ashes tour of Australia later in the year.

