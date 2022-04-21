(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said the central government in Baghdad supported Turkey's latest offensive against outlawed Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

The Turkish leader's comments came a day after Iraq summoned Turkey's ambassador to Baghdad to lodge a formal protest against Erdogan's latest military campaign.

Turkey's armed forces have reported the death of two soldiers and dozens of Kurdish militants since the launch Sunday of their third offensive in northern Iraq since 2020.

Erdogan told a parliamentary meeting of his ruling party that both Baghdad and the leaders of the autonomous Kurdish region based in Erbil supported Turkey's ground and air assault.

"I thank the central government in Iraq and the regional administration for their support to our fight against terror," Erdogan said.

"I wish success for our heroic soldiers involved in this operation, which we are carrying out in close cooperation with the central Iraqi government and the regional administration in northern Iraq."