Ethiopia reports 116 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 116 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 276,799 as of Thursday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Three new deaths and 68 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,341 and total recoveries to 261,817, the ministry said, adding that the country currently has 10,639 active COVID-19 cases, with 123 under severe health conditions.

The total vaccinations in the country have reached 2,055,126, the ministry said on Twitter.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Ethiopia's caseload accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.