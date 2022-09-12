UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Rivals Urged To Seize Moment For Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Ethiopia rivals urged to seize moment for peace

Nairobi, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The international community on Monday urged warring sides in Ethiopia to seize the moment for peace after Tigrayan rebels said they were ready for talks led by the African Union to end almost two years of brutal warfare.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic efforts to push for negotiations after fighting flared in northern Ethiopia in late August for the first time in several months, torpedoing a humanitarian truce and cutting off aid deliveries to war-stricken Tigray.

Tigrayan authorities said Sunday they were "prepared to participate in a robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union," after previously rejecting AU mediation and saying they wanted Kenya to lead any talks.

"We are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities," Tigray's regional government said in a statement coinciding with Ethiopia's new year.

The government has not formally commented on the Tigrayan stance but has previously said it was ready for unconditional talks "anytime, anywhere," brokered by the AU, which is headquartered in Addis Ababa.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had until now vehemently opposed the role of the AU's Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, protesting his "proximity" to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Untold numbers of civilians have been killed since the war erupted in Africa's second most populous country in November 2020, and the fighting has left millions of people across northern Ethiopia in need of emergency aid.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged "the parties to seize this opportunity for peace and to take steps to end the violence definitively and opt for dialogue".

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat also welcomed the development as a "unique opportunity towards the restoration of peace" and urged "both parties to urgently work towards an immediate ceasefire, engage in direct talks".

Similar messages were issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We call on the country's leaders to put Ethiopia on a path that ends the suffering and achieves a lasting peace," Blinken said in a statement.

Ethiopia's international partners were ready to support the peace process, he said, but added: "Eritrea and others should cease fuelling the conflict.

" Fighting has raged on several fronts in northern Ethiopia since hostilities resumed on August 24, with both sides accusing the other of firing first and breaking a March truce.

The TPLF also accused Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea -- whose forces were involved in the early phase of the war -- of having launched a massive joint offensive on Tigray on September 1.

Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and it is not possible to verify what is happening on the ground.

The Tigray statement made no mention of preconditions for talks, although it said the Tigrayans expected a "credible" peace process with "mutually acceptable" mediators as well as international observers.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael last week proposed a conditional truce calling for "unfettered humanitarian access" and the restoration of essential services in Tigray, whose six million people are suffering food shortages and a lack of electricity, communications and banking services.

In a letter to Guterres, he also called for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from across Ethiopia, and for troops to pull out of western Tigray, a disputed region claimed by both Tigrayans and Amharas, the country's second-largest ethnic group.

Debretsion had disclosed last month that two rounds of confidential face-to-face meetings had taken place between top civilian and military officials, the first acknowledgement by either side of direct contacts.

Sunday's statement said a negotiating team including TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda and General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a former Ethiopian army chief now in Tigray's central military command, was "ready to be deployed without delay".

The March truce had allowed humanitarian convoys to travel to Tigray's capital Mekele for the first time since mid-December.

But the United Nations said last week that the renewed fighting had forced a halt to aid deliveries to Tigray, both by road and air.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF in response to what he said were attacks by the group on Federal army camps.

But the TPLF recaptured most of Tigray in a surprise comeback in June 2021.

It then expanded into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara before the fighting reached a stalemate.

Related Topics

Africa Firing Prime Minister Army United Nations Electricity Road Mekele Addis Ababa Lead Eritrea Ethiopia Kenya March June August September November Sunday 2020 From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

1 hour ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

1 hour ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.