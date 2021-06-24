UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Strike On Tigray Market Targeted Rebels: Army Spokesman

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Ethiopia strike on Tigray market targeted rebels: army spokesman

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :An attack on a busy market in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, that left dozens dead or wounded this week, was targeting rebel fighters, Ethiopia's military spokesman told AFP Thursday.

"We do not accept that this operation targeted civilians," said Colonel Getnet Adane, Ethiopian National Defence Force spokesman, who admitted his forces carried out the operation but said it targeted rebel fighters "in civilian clothes".

