ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 137 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,036 as of Saturday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said four new deaths and 662 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,280 and total recoveries to 254,296.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 16,458 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 212 are under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.