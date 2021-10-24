UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia's Gidey Smashes Half-marathon World Record

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Letesenbet Gidey pulverised the women's half-marathon world record Sunday slicing more than a minute off the previous mark when she won the race at ValenciaRunning in bright sunshine it was the first half-marathon in her first half marathon, the 23-year-old Ethiopian added the record to her 5000m and 10000m world records.

Gidey timed 1hr 02min 52sec to crush the previous time of 1hr 04min 02sec set by Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya in April 2021.

