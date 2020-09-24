EU refuses to recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president

Brussels, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union refuses to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as president of Belarus, saying the August election results and his inauguration this week lacked democratic legitimacy, the EU's diplomatic chief said Thursday.

"The European Union does not recognise their falsified results. On this basis, the so-called 'inauguration' of 23 September 2020 and the new mandate claimed by Aleksander Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy," Josep Borrell said.