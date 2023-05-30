UrduPoint.com

EU Tells Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To Calm Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

EU tells Kosovo, Serbia leaders to calm tensions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to immediately de-escalate tensions Tuesday, after "absolutely unacceptable" clashes in northern Kosovo.

The violence sparked by disputed municipal elections left 30 soldiers from a NATO-led peacekeeping force injured on Monday after clashes with ethnic Serbs protesters.

Borrell said he had spoken to Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Alexander Vucic to tell them to avoid any "further unilateral action".

"I asked both parties to urgently take measures to de-escalate tensions immediately and unconditionally," he said.

Borrell said Kosovo's authorities needed to suspend police operations focused on municipal buildings in north Kosovo and ethnic Serb protesters should stand down.

He warned the EU was "discussing possible measures to be taken if the parties continue to resist proposed steps towards de-escalation." Serbs -- who account for about six percent of Kosovo's population -- boycotted last month's elections in northern towns where they are in a majority, allowing ethnic Albanians to take control of local councils despite a minuscule turnout of under 3.

5 percent of voters.

Many Serbs are demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo police forces, as well as the ethnic Albanian mayors they do not consider their representatives.

Tensions flared after Serbs tried to force their way into the Zvecan town hall on Monday, but were repelled as Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

NATO peacekeepers tried to separate protesters from the police but later started to disperse the crowd using shields and batons. Protesters responded by hurling rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade and its allies Beijing and Moscow have refused to recognise it, effectively preventing Kosovo from having a seat at the United Nations.

Serbs in Kosovo remain largely loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, where they make up a majority and reject every move by Pristina to consolidate its control over the region.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police United Nations Moscow Beijing Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian Gas From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new trai ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new training initiatives for diplomats ..

19 minutes ago
 Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

31 minutes ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

45 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai I ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovat ..

48 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

48 minutes ago
 UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority str ..

UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority strengthen Financial Cooperation

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.