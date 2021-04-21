UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Equities Ahead At Open

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:50 PM

European equities ahead at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Wednesday, as dealers shrugged off virus-fuelled losses in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,976.71 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.2 percent to 15,153.08 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost 0.6 percent to 6,200.28.

"Markets are taking a pause for breath ahead of an intense period of company reporting next week and as the coronavirus wave shows little signs of abating in some populous areas of the world," said Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

Asian markets however suffered big falls Wednesday with fears over a renewed coronavirus surge weighing on global investor sentiment and US equities deepening their retreat from last week's record highs.

