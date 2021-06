London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :European stock markets wavered at the open on Friday as investors paused for breath after recent choppy trade.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,122.24 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 nudged 0.1 percent lower to 15,576.32 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 6,630.77.