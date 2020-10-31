UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

F1 Fears Lockdowns May Hit End Of Season Races

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

F1 fears lockdowns may hit end of season races

Imola, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Formula One fears that further Covid-19 lockdowns across Europe could hit the sport as Lewis Hamilton heads towards a record-equalling seventh world title, his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the third race to be held in Italy in an extraordinary coronavirus-affected season, Wolff said developments were worrying.

"The situation is becoming more difficult," he said at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Friday. "F1 does not put anyone in danger as we stay in our microcosm, but we also cannot ignore that the number of cases in various countries is growing rapidly.

"At some point, the leaders of these countries may decide to close the borders which may affect our plans."Wolff was also concerned about F1's provisional plans for an unprecedented 23-race season next year.

"As of now, Chase Carey (F1 chief executive) has assured us that the schedule remains in place," he said. "But he also said that, against the backdrop of a progressing pandemic, no one knows what the situation will be in a week -- let alone a month."

Related Topics

World Europe Mercedes Hamilton Italy May Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Yaqoob Khan Nasir may be next Balochistan PML-N Pr ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Another victim of food poisoning dies

2 minutes ago

Traffic system in Abbottabad to improve soon: DC

2 minutes ago

Deadly Quake Prompts 6-Month State of Emergency on ..

2 minutes ago

World Cities Day marked on 31 oct 2020

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.