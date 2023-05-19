UrduPoint.com

Fake Nails, Fuel And Influencers In Kenyan Taxman's Sights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Fake nails, fuel and influencers in Kenyan taxman's sights

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :What do artificial nails, crypto currencies, spaghetti and social media influencers have in common? They are all being targeted by Kenya's taxman in a raft of new proposals aimed at filling the coffers of President William Ruto's cash-strapped government.

Ruto is seeking to repair a heavily-indebted economy inherited from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, who ramped up borrowing to fund a splurge on costly infrastructure projects.

Despite pledging to improve the lot of impoverished Kenyans during last year's election campaign, Ruto is now taking the politically unpopular step of raising taxes.

Ruto's government has drawn up a 3.6-trillion shilling ($26.2 billion) budget for 2023/24 with the proposed new taxes expected to generate 289 billion shillings.

Opponents have warned the measures will hit small businesses at the very heart of the economy as well as households struggling to make ends meet in the face of soaring prices and deep-seated poverty.

"It will affect our livelihood because life is already difficult," said Rebecca Nyalesa, 45, who has been a hairdresser for 30 years.

"Every time you go to the shop, you find prices have gone up. But our earnings haven't increased. Life is very difficult." She said her Nairobi salon was already suffering from a drop in customers and feared worse was to come with plans for taxes on all manner of beauty products including wigs, false beards, fake eyelashes and nails.

"Back in the day, I could braid six people in a day, but now it's down to two or three."Mother-of-two Rose Achieng, 29, said she used to get her hair done three or four times a month but now it's just once.

"We are headed to the stage where you have to decide if you have to do your hair or buy food."

Related Topics

Election Budget Social Media Nairobi Buy Kenya All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

11 minutes ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

30 minutes ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.