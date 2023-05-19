(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :What do artificial nails, crypto currencies, spaghetti and social media influencers have in common? They are all being targeted by Kenya's taxman in a raft of new proposals aimed at filling the coffers of President William Ruto's cash-strapped government.

Ruto is seeking to repair a heavily-indebted economy inherited from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, who ramped up borrowing to fund a splurge on costly infrastructure projects.

Despite pledging to improve the lot of impoverished Kenyans during last year's election campaign, Ruto is now taking the politically unpopular step of raising taxes.

Ruto's government has drawn up a 3.6-trillion shilling ($26.2 billion) budget for 2023/24 with the proposed new taxes expected to generate 289 billion shillings.

Opponents have warned the measures will hit small businesses at the very heart of the economy as well as households struggling to make ends meet in the face of soaring prices and deep-seated poverty.

"It will affect our livelihood because life is already difficult," said Rebecca Nyalesa, 45, who has been a hairdresser for 30 years.

"Every time you go to the shop, you find prices have gone up. But our earnings haven't increased. Life is very difficult." She said her Nairobi salon was already suffering from a drop in customers and feared worse was to come with plans for taxes on all manner of beauty products including wigs, false beards, fake eyelashes and nails.

"Back in the day, I could braid six people in a day, but now it's down to two or three."Mother-of-two Rose Achieng, 29, said she used to get her hair done three or four times a month but now it's just once.

"We are headed to the stage where you have to decide if you have to do your hair or buy food."