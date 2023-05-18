Famed kabuki actor found collapsed, parents dead: media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :One of Japan's best-known kabuki actors was found collapsed at home alongside both of his parents, who were confirmed dead, local media said Thursday.

Ennosuke Ichikawa, 47, was found apparently drifting in and out of consciousness inside a closet in his Tokyo home by his agent, Jiji Press agency and other local media said, citing police sources.

Rescue workers found his 76-year-old father, also a kabuki actor, and his 75-year-old mother unconscious, and the pair were later confirmed dead, Jiji and public broadcaster NHK said.

Police are investigating details of the incident and have found what appears to be a suicide note written by Ichikawa inside the house, Jiji reported.

A Tokyo police spokesman, who declined to give his name, confirmed a man and woman in their seventies had been declared dead, but did not provide further information.

Ichikawa was found sitting inside a closet and is not in critical condition, Jiji said.

Ichikawa made his kabuki debut in 1980 and went on to become one of the country's most famous performers. He also branched out into television shows and films, while continuing to perform in the traditional theatre.

He performed kabuki in London, Amsterdam and at the Paris Opera House, and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier award for dance performance, according to his official website.