Famous film screening 'ABU' on Oct 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Theatre Walay would screen a famous film 'ABU' (English Version) on October 18 at The Farm Banigala.

According to details, Director Theatre Walay Fiza Khan said 'Abu' has won 17 international awards.

It is a very personal film, about the life of the Montreal based Pakistani director, Arshad Khan and his complicated relationship with his Muslim father.

She said it is a clash between east and west, old and new - but at its heart is the story of love in a family.

She said ticket amounting Rs 1000 would be booked in advance that includes Hi-tea Platter for two persons.

